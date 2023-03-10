Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform work by Grammy-winning composer

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir will perform “The Drop That Contained the Sea” by contemporary composer Christopher Tin, a two-time Grammy-winning composer at 3 and 7 p.m. March 12 at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis This unique work will welcome springtime in Indianapolis with the timely theme of one of the most powerful forces in the world – water. Songs in the choral work move through the many forms that water takes, from melting snow, to rain, rivers, the ocean, and then beginning again.

Christopher Tin was recently featured on CBS’s “Sunday Morning” as he shared his work that led him to be a Grammy-winning composer. This year, he was nominated for Best Score Soundtrack, a brand-new award category for video game music. The ICC is excited to perform his original work!

“The Drop that Contained the Sea is a challenging and rewarding work that our singers have been rehearsing for months,” stated Joshua Pedde, artistic director of the ICC. “As the piece works through the water cycle, singers will perform each piece in a different language and musical style – 10 in all. Singers are excited to present Drop to audiences at the prestigious Hilbert Circle Theatre.”

The 3 p.m. performance will feature Beginning Level Choirs, Chamber, Lyric, and Kantorei choirs as they perform songs about water and selections from “The Drop that Contained the Sea with ICC Alumni soloist Lyndsay Moy Bernhardt.

The 7 p.m. performances, featuring Indy Voice 1, Indy Voice 2, and Master Chorale choirs performing the entirety of “The Drop that Contained the Sea” with ICC alumni soloists Mike Meuer and Lyndsay Moy Bernhardt.