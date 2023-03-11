Characters of Carmel: Meet Devarius “D” Dennis

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb

Since early childhood, Devarius “D” Dennis has had a competitive drive and sense of personal pride. Those traits push him to do better on his path in life.

While working as a server at Bob Evans, he met Daija, who is now his wife. He went on to serve at Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill and then transferred restaurants for the last time. Dennis has now found his favorite job and perfect fit at Prime 47 at Clay Terrace, where he is surrounded by other competitive-natured individuals who he also describes as fun, charismatic and entertaining. The culture that they have created and share in and out of the workplace motivates him to continue striving for greatness and cultivating positive relationships.

Dennis also receives encouragement and inspiration in all members of his extended family, particularly from his mother, Catina.

Birthplace: Clarksville, Tenn.

High school: Warren Central High School

Personal interest: Avid comic book reader – Marvel, DC, anime

Passion: Music – active in high school drumline and marched in an Indy 500 parade

Something most people wouldn’t guess: Major fan of pro-wrestling – WWE, AEW, NJPW

Favorite team: Golden State Warriors

Most grateful for: Mentors and teachers – Johnny, Isaac, Jeremiah, Norm, Jacque, Matt and Chris

Go-to snacks: Chicken wings, Maruchan brand ramen noodles, spaghetti

Very particular about: Style choices and hair

Favorite games: Fighting video games, especially Tekken

Can’t stand: When people put other people into a box. If we were all meant to be the same, the planet would be boring

