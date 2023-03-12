Letter: Join fight against Alzheimer’s 

Editor,

Growing up, I always adored my Aunt Pam. She took great care of her nails and would always say “yes” to my eager request for a back scratch. She never married or had children, so when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018, I became her primary caregiver when Pam moved to the Fishers area.

I am not alone. Right now, 216,000 Hoosiers are serving as unpaid caregivers for family and friends living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support for all those affected through education programs, caregiver support groups and the 24/7 Helpline.

These programs are free of charge thanks to The Longest Day, a do-it-yourself fundraiser culminating on the summer solstice. Participants can support the event through any activity they choose – golf, card games, arts and crafts and more. In addition to funding programs and services, these events help the Alzheimer’s Association advance research, bringing us closer to our ultimate goal of ending the disease.

I am proud to be serving as the new volunteer chair of The Longest Day for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter in honor of my aunt and all those affected. Please join me in the fight against this disease. Visit alz.org/thelongestday to register and select your activity.

Pete van Overwalle, Fishers