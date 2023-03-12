Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Time for someone Eltz

Letter: Time for someone Eltz

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I am writing in regard to a candidate for the Carmel City Council Southeast District seat, Jeremy Eltz. He and his beautiful family have been our neighbors for almost three years, and I can say without a doubt he’s the most qualified person for this role.

Jeremy is the neighbor everyone hopes to have. Sure, his holiday lights and garage gym are great, but it’s more than that. He is friendly, helpful and respectful. He genuinely cares about our street and our community in general and wants to make them better. Through his work as a director of education, it’s clear he possesses the knowledge and leadership skills perfect for this position.

Jeremy has the passion, courage, and grit to serve the City of Carmel in a way the citizens deserve. I say, as for the City Council Southeast District seat, it’s time for someone Eltz.

Nick Justice, Carmel


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: Join fight against Alzheimer’s  Neumann seeks another term on Fishers City Council Hamilton Southeastern School Board cuts ties with Panorama Your ViewsLetter: Banning PLAs: What could go wrong? Carmel council sends plans for BJ’s Wholesale Club, new TIF area to committees for review 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact