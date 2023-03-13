Fishers residential neighborhood affected by Noblesville rezone plan

A 162-acre site in Noblesville has been chosen for the new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities for Bastian Solutions.

The site is on the Noblesville side of the border with Fishers. The Fishers side is home to residential neighborhoods and nearby schools. Some Fishers homeowners are not happy about a large new industrial plant going in so close to their properties.

Lindsay Ficchi is one of those homeowners. She said she only recently found out about the planned development and has concerns that have not been addressed. Ficchi hopes to convince Noblesville officials to delay a rezone for the site until more information is available.

The rezone is scheduled to be heard by the Noblesville Planning Commission on March 20. Ficchi said she reached out to Noblesville officials about delaying that hearing but was told it wasn’t possible. The commission could, however, choose to postpone voting on the rezone.

Bastian currently has a facility on North Meridian Street in Carmel. In a January Current story, company officials said they conducted a ZIP code study of employees, along with housing market and labor supply research. That led them to select the site near 146th and Promise Road for the company’s new home. Capital investment is estimated at $130 million. Along with an estimated 400 relocated jobs, the new plant is expected to result in 250 new positions.

A large portion of the site is zoned as “office/flex,” and the rezone would change that to “industrial/office.” Part of the overall site already is zoned industrial/office.

Some of Ficchi’s concerns include the manufacturing process and materials used for that process, and increased industrial-level traffic so close to homes and schools. She said the planned development also will affect property values.

Ficchi encourages Fishers residents living near the planned development to speak out about the project. The Noblesville Planning Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. March 20.

Information about Bastian Solutions can be found at bastiansolutions.com/.