Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township schools’ two show choirs, Sweets and The Central Sound, both have made it to the Indiana State School Music Association State Show Choir Finals for Univoice and Mixed. The competition is March 18 at Pike High School in Indianapolis.

Sweets performs at 12:45 p.m., and The Central Sound performs at 8:30 p.m. Both compete against the top nine show choirs in the state in the Large School Division. Those are schools with more than 1,500 students.