Current in Carmel to present mayoral debate March 28 featuring Republican primary candidates

When Carmel voters head to the polls this year, they will elect their first new mayor since Jim Brainard won the seat in 1995. The seven-term incumbent Republican announced last fall that he is not seeking reelection.

To help voters get to know the candidates seeking to succeed Brainard, Current in Carmel is hosting a mayoral debate from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 28 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green, featuring the three Republicans facing off in the May 2 primary.

“Current in Carmel is excited and honored to be able to present the debate, as we did in 2019,” said Steve Greenberg, Current Publishing co-founder and executive vice president. “We’re also grateful to the Center for the Performing Arts for stepping forward and providing exclusive sponsorship of the event. We and the Center view this as an important contribution to the community at a key time, as the city’s next mayor could offer a different, or modified, plan for what’s next. The community will know more after this debate.”

Candidates in the Republican primary are city councilors Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam and former Hamilton County Councilor Fred Glynn. The winner will face Democrat Miles Nelson, a member of the Carmel City Council, in the Nov. 7 general election. Current Publishing is planning to present another mayoral debate this fall featuring candidates in the general election.

Members of the community are invited to submit questions or topics to be considered for the debate by emailing Ann Marie Shambaugh, Current in Carmel managing editor and debate moderator, at AnnMarie@youarecurrent.com.

A free ticket is required for entry to the March 28 event and may be reserved at TheCenterPresents.org/Debate2023 or at the Palladium box office.