The area in West Park containing the playground, splash pad and other nearby features is now known as Jim Engledow Commons.

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board votes to name West Park’s newly renovated area Jim Engledow Commons 

A newly renovated area in West Park has been named in memory of the longest-serving member of the Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board. 

Jim Engledow, who served on the board from 2001 to 2020, died in August 2022 at age 66. According to CCPR officials, West Park was the park he most often visited with his grandchildren, so the board wanted to commemorate his legacy there. 

At the March 14 board meeting they made it official, unanimously voting to name the area containing the playground, splash pad, picnic grove and surrounding open space Jim Engledow Commons. 

CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said an interpretive sign will be added in a prominent location in the commons to explain Engledow’s contributions to the park system and community. CCPR officials plan to work with Engledow’s family to design the interpretive sign. 

Klitzing said CCPR hopes to unveil the sign at a ceremony already being planned to celebrate major renovations in West Park. The event is expected to occur in May, but a date has not yet been announced. 

Parks board member Mark Westermeier, who is the namesake of Westermeier Commons in Central Park, said Engeldow was on the board when he became CCPR interim director in 2003 and described him as a “steady force” during a period of greatly expanding the park system. 

“I really thought we would have a lot more time to spend with him,” said Westermeier, who served as CCPR director from 2004 to 2018. “He did a phenomenal job for the community.” 

 


