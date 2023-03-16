Fishers man faces 9 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

A 40-year-old Fishers man was arrested March 15 on multiple charges of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the Fishers Police Dept., Nathaniel Cornelius faces seven counts of possession of child sexual abuse material with an aggravating factor, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a Level 6 felony.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, headquartered at the FPD. The task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and allegedly found evidence at Cornelius’ home and computer.

Cornelius is being held on $100,000 bail at the Hamilton County Jail. According to court records, a hearing on the case was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. March 16.