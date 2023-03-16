Propst selected as HCLA dean

A Noblesville man has been selected as dean of the Hamilton County Leadership Academy.

Patrick Propst will serve in the role for the class of 2024. HCLA is a 10-month program for professional and community leaders who live or work in Hamilton County that allows participants to learn about government, education, criminal justice, arts, culture, business, industry and more.

“As an alumnus of the HCLA Class of 2018, I immediately saw the impression and influence that HCLA and its deans had in Hamilton County,” Propst said. “In particular, I saw how each dean had a unique ability to channel the leadership, knowledge, networks and resources of each class to shape and elevate all areas of life in the county. I look forward to meeting this year’s class as they begin their journey with HCLA.”

HCLA President Andrew Bradford said the HCLA board is honored that Patrick is volunteering his time to support the growth of Hamilton County by serving as dean. Propst is an ordained minister and has been serving alongside Faith Community in Noblesville since 2004.

“His commitment to service will support the mission of HCLA to amplify impact and empower community members with access to people and insights into the operations of Hamilton County.”

HCLA officials say the dean plays an integral role in creating the class culture and connectivity and providing meaningful insight and expertise throughout the HCLA class experience. Individuals serving as dean serve as an ambassador for the program in the community and collaborate with the HCLA executive director and board to cultivate and maintain an engaging, dynamic, and thought-provoking learning environment.

Graduates of the HCLA program have a deeper knowledge and understanding of Hamilton County, create meaningful, life-long connections with their peers, HCLA alumni, and community leaders, and gain clarity around how to lead and make an impact in their backyard, officials said.

“HCLA is eager to watch the guidance and growth Patrick will provide to the Class of 2024. His innate ability for developing individuals so they can identify their why and make an impact where they reside and work is clear and we can’t wait to harness that skillset into the HCLA cohort experience,” said Diana Coyle, HCLA executive director.

Other than Propst’s work as an ordained minister, he also serves as part-time executive director for Serve Noblesville and began his own life coaching, consulting, and spiritual direction company called Pachlain. Patrick’s 18 years of living and raising his family in Noblesville created a passion for the city and the people, officials said.

Propst recently launched a podcast with a good friend called A Sinner and Saint, which explores the day-to-day experiences when we are at our best and our worst. Propst is married to Kami and together, they have three children.

To learn more about HCLA, visit hcla.net.