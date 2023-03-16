Giffel running to keep Fishers council seat

David Giffel has learned much in 17 months on the Fishers City Council. He hopes to continue to apply that knowledge for years to come.

A Republican, Giffel is seeking his first full term on the council. Republican precinct officials chose him to replace David George, who announced his resignation as the Southwest District representative on the council in September 2021. Giffel is unopposed in the May 2 Republican primary. Bill Stuart, a Democrat, also is seeking the Southwest District seat.

Giffel said time on the council has given him a better understanding of the city’s budget and financial situation; more knowledge about ordinances, laws and regulations; an understanding of the city’s planning and zoning process, as well as local government structure and the roles of city staff; and a good grasp of infrastructure and services.

As a liaison between the mayor and citizens, Giffel said he understands the importance of good communication. He writes a monthly newsletter, meets with constituents and said he responds to all calls and emails.

“The people of Fishers are my top priority, and I work diligently to ensure they are heard,” he said. “I strive to pay attention to detail, inform constituents, be a voice in our district and advocate for their needs.”

Among Giffel’s priorities for Fishers are strong and strategic job growth, maintaining roads and lower tax rates. The city’s most significant challenge, he said, is ensuring infrastructure keeps up with population growth.

“It’s so important to me that the residents of Fishers maintain a high quality of life,” he said.

Giffel is an account manager for Klöckner Pentaplast, a maker of plastic films. He and his wife, Toni, have been married 38 years and have lived in Fishers since 1997. They have two adult children and two grandchildren.