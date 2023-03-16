Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Student group, Lions Club to host pancake breakfast

Student group, Lions Club to host pancake breakfast

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield High School Service’s Over Self Club and the Westfield Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 18 in the cafeteria at Westfield High School.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Miracle League of Westfield, which is seeking to create a league that would allow individuals with disabilities to play baseball. It includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, donuts, drinks, free face painting and a 50/50 raffle.

The cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, $5 for children under 12, while it is free for children ages 2 and under.


More Headlines

Westfield City Council OKs rezoning of land National Technical Honor Society welcomes new Lawrence student members New additions: Guerin Catholic High School to add gyms, performing arts space through proposed expansion project Just for kicks: Indy Premier Soccer Club coach leads sessions for players with special needs Westfield hockey club puts championship on ice City of Noblesville to host open house for Pleasant Street project
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact