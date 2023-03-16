Student group, Lions Club to host pancake breakfast

Westfield High School Service’s Over Self Club and the Westfield Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 18 in the cafeteria at Westfield High School.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Miracle League of Westfield, which is seeking to create a league that would allow individuals with disabilities to play baseball. It includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, donuts, drinks, free face painting and a 50/50 raffle.

The cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, $5 for children under 12, while it is free for children ages 2 and under.