Tour Lawrence Bike Share program opens for spring

Despite recent snow flurries, spring is on its way. The City of Lawrence announced mid-March that along with the return of songbirds and flowers, the Tour Lawrence Bike Share program has resumed.

The city has two bike-share docking locations at Lawrence Government Center and Fort Ben Cultural Campus. Riders receive a free pass to Fort Harrison State Park.

Once you sign up for the program through the Movatic app, you choose from three options: pay as you go; a monthly membership of $10; or an annual membership of $30. Both memberships include free trips under an hour, then it costs $1.50 per 30 minutes.

You start your rental by scanning a QR code or typing in the bike’s number, which unlocks the bike for you to start your ride. When you’re done, you return the bike to a docking station and click End Rental.

Learn more at at https://visitlawrenceindiana.com/attractions/tourlawrence/