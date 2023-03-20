Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Tour Lawrence Bike Share program opens for spring
A Tour Lawrence Bike in front of a Ft. Ben mural. (Photo courtesy of city of Lawrence.)

Tour Lawrence Bike Share program opens for spring

0
By on Geist Community

Despite recent snow flurries, spring is on its way. The City of Lawrence announced mid-March that along with the return of songbirds and flowers, the Tour Lawrence Bike Share program has resumed. 

The city has two bike-share docking locations at Lawrence Government Center and Fort Ben Cultural Campus. Riders receive a free pass to Fort Harrison State Park. 

Once you sign up for the program through the Movatic app, you choose from three options: pay as you go; a monthly membership of $10; or an annual membership of $30. Both memberships include free trips under an hour, then it costs $1.50 per 30 minutes.

You start your rental by scanning a QR code or typing in the bike’s number, which unlocks the bike for you to start your ride. When you’re done, you return the bike to a docking station and click End Rental. 

Learn more at at https://visitlawrenceindiana.com/attractions/tourlawrence/


More Headlines

Leaving a legacy: Two-term Lawrence mayor gives farewell State of the City address Meet the new boss: Fishers resident is new president/CEO of Eiteljorg museum West Clay student named Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion Giffel running to keep Fishers council seat Propst selected as HCLA dean
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact