Don Rigo Mexican Bar & Grill expands to Carmel

Greenfield restaurant Don Rigo Mexican Bar & Grill has expanded to the Carmel area. The new location at 7299 E. 146th Street opened March 14.

Don Rigo is co-owned by brothers Alfredo and Enrique Melendez. In addition to the two Don Rigo locations, they operate 12 other restaurants in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. There is a sister Mexican restaurant in Geist called El Lago, also owned by Alfredo Melendez.

The restaurant chain is named for the brothers’ family patriarch — Don Rigo. The Melendez brothers, however, have run it from the beginning.

“We have been busy just about every night, and we really like it here,” Alfredo Melendez said. “We have had surprisingly few challenges.”

Don Rigo’s Greenfield, at 1336 N. State St., has averaged 4 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor. The Carmel restaurant hasn’t had time to accumulate reviews yet. However, both locations stay busy.

“I’m a sucker for Mexican,” said one lunch visitor, Dalton Pickett. “This is probably my favorite that I’ve had in this part of Indiana.”

“When I went, it was an hour wait for a table,” Carmel resident Wendy Varvil said. “So, I ordered carry-out and had a margarita while I waited. It was great and great service.”

The menu at Don Rigo mirrors that of its Greenfield counterpart, including tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos and appetizers.

Alfredo Melendez has his own favorites.

“I like our burritos,” he said. “They are all homemade, everything including the tortillas, and all of the ingredients. They are fantastic. I’d say that even if I was not the owner.”

Dining hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Carry-out is available by calling 317-219-5251.