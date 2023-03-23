Letter: Former mayor: Finkam best fit as city’s next leader

Editor,

As a former mayor, I know the challenges, problem solving and collaboration it takes to run our great city. As we choose our next mayor, we need a dynamic leader who will focus on our city’s infrastructure, preserve our high quality of life, focus on fiscal responsibility and put our residents first. That leader is Sue Finkam.

I am proud to endorse Sue Finkam for Carmel’s next mayor, because her unique background as a CEO, public servant and a mom is exactly what we need as we write Carmel’s next chapter. Sue fought for increased transparency while on the city council, founding LetsTalkCarmel.com, our community transparency portal. As a business executive, she works every day to help her clients reach new clients so they can grow and expand. And as a mom, I know she will work every day to make Carmel the best community in America to work, start a business, raise a family and retire.

Sue Finkam is the real deal with the experience needed to lead our city, and I hope you will join me in supporting her to be our next mayor.

Dorothy “Dottie” Hancock, former Carmel mayor, Indianapolis