New owner has long history with Sunrise Café

The new owner of Sunrise Café in Fishers is not new to the restaurant business, or to the Sunrise Café. Jonathan Smith, who grew up in Fishers, was involved in the business since he was just 16 years old.

Smith worked as an employee and partner for many years with Sunrise Café owner Scott Horsfield. In 2013, Smith he bought the Sunrise Cafe location in Noblesville, giving it the new name of Uptown Café. He has since opened two other Uptown Café locations.

Sunrise Café in Fishers will keep its name for now, since it has a history there and name recognition.

Smith said that the Fishers location is meaningful to him because of the history he has with it.

“Twenty years ago, I helped Scott open this restaurant and I graduated from Hamilton Southeastern,” he said. “So, 20 years later, to be able to purchase his restaurant and come back home where I grew up is special to me.”

Along with being a locally owned café, Smith said Sunrise Café separates itself from other restaurants with its menu of items that are mostly made in-house. Condiments, breads, jams and icings are all made at the café.

Smith recommended the eggs Benedict for those looking for a satisfying breakfast. The dish is made of two poached eggs served on top of sliced ham on grilled English muffins. The final touch is the Sunrise Café’s special hollandaise sauce.

“It’s a little different than the traditional hollandaise sauce,” Smith said. “It’s rich and it pairs well with English muffins and ham.”

Those looking for a lunch item might enjoy a gourmet hot dog. The Sunrise Café’s Coney dog is made of a certified Angus beef hot dog, with Sunrise Café’s special Coney sauce and cheese; served with a house-made pickle and chips.

The Sunrise Café is located at 9767 East 116th Street in Fishers. It’s open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.