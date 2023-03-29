Zionsville Chamber of Commerce celebrates annual awards

Zionsville’s Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual awards March 24 at the Sixpence Wedding and Event Space in Whitestown.

The chamber’s annual awards highlight businesses and individuals in the Zionsville community each year for their accomplishments.

“We are incredibly proud of the 2023 winners,” Zionsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Gutwein said. “We have leaders doing great things in and for the community of Zionsville. Innovating, providing charitable services, creating businesses that others can look to as examples, we are proud to highlight their efforts.”

The Ambassador of the Year award went to Don Barrett of The UPS Store. Barrett was awarded for displaying extraordinary service as a Zionsville Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.

The Dahlia Excellence in Service award recognizes a deserving employee of a Zionsville business or organization. This year, the Dahlia award went to Connie Berry of Zionsville Eye Care.

The Community Service award recognizes the efforts of businesses or organizations that work toward the betterment and growth of the community. This year’s award went to Danielle Pezet of the Zionsville Farmers Market.

The Town Crier award is given to someone who has spoken on the town’s behalf for the community’s improvement. Debbi Kuller of Storen Financial received this year’s award.

The Nonprofit of the Year award went to the Humane Society for Boone County. The nonprofit award is given to an organization that made contributions to the Zionsville community in the past year.

The zWORKS Startup of the Year award winner goes to a new business professional. This year’s award went to zWORKS Board Chairman Paul Dreier and Novilytic, LLC, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company.

Business of the Year went to K1ds Count Therapy, a therapy center for children that opened in Zionsville in 2021.

Lastly, Outstanding Hoosier of the Year award was given to Leigh Ann Akard, former co-owner of Akard True Value Hardware and a pillar in the Zionsville community.