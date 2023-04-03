Early voting sites open in Noblesville

Early voting begins April 4 in Noblesville at two different locations in advance of the May 2 primary election. Six other locations in Hamilton County will open April 19.

Dates, times and locations are below:

Judicial Center, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville

April 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 10-14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

April 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 29 from 9 to 4:00 p.m.

May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon

Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville

April 4-6 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

April 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

April 24-29 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon

Other locations, dates and times are as follows that will open April 19:

Carmel

Wilfong Pavilion, 11675 Hazel Dell Parkway, Building A, Carmel

Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel

April 19-20 from 2 to 7 p.m.

April 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 26-27 from 2 to 7 p.m.

April 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fishers

Roy G. Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Drive, Fishers

Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers

April 19-20 from 2 to 7 p.m.

April 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 26-27 from 2 to 7p.m.

April 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westfield

Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St., Westfield

Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St., Carmel

April 19-20 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 26-27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is also approaching. Individuals wishing to vote absentee must submit an application by midnight April 20. The form can be submitted electronically at indianavoters.com. Individuals can also call 317-776-8476 and make a request for an application over the phone.

Once you have received your ballot and completed it as directed, you can submit your ballot by mail or return it in person. All mailed-in and dropped-off ballots must be received by the Elections Office in Noblesville on or before 6 p.m. on Election Day.