Former Zionsville Community High School swimmer gets hall of fame honor

Former Zionsville Community High School swimmer Zoe Mattingly was surprised she was named to the Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame.

“For one, it means I’m more than 10 years out of high school, which still seems impossible to me,” Mattingly said. “But mostly, there are so many swimmers already in the Hall of Fame that I looked up to and admired throughout my entire career. It seems a bit surreal to be considered in the same category as them. So, I’m very grateful to be honored and excited to see some old friends at the ceremony who are also being inducted this year.”

Mattingly will be inducted April 15 as a member of the Class of 2023 at a ceremony at Primo South Banquet and Conference Center in Indianapolis.

“The most special moment in high school had to be winning the (IHSAA state championship) 200 free relay my senior year and then at that same meet finishing second as a team,” the 2012 ZCHS graduate said. “It was such an incredible experience shared with women that I had grown up swimming with and a great way to finish off my high school career.”

Mattingly also won the 200-yard freestyle state title her senior year. She captured the 100 freestyle state title as a junior.

Two moments stick out for Mattingly during her University of Michigan career.

“On an individual level, qualifying for NCAAs in the 100 backstroke as a sophomore was something I could have never imagined in high school or even in my freshman year at Michigan,” she said. “It was super exciting, and I still remember the race vividly. But the most special moment was winning the Big Ten Championship as a team my senior year. We went from placing sixth in the Big Ten when I was a freshman to winning it in my last year, and seeing everyone’s hard work come to fruition after four years was a feeling I’ll never forget.”

Mattingly, 29, said she was always drawn to water.

“We’d go to the pool almost every day in the summer, so the transition to competing in something I already enjoyed seemed natural,” Mattingly said. “Once I got more serious, I think what kept me in the sport was twofold. First was the competition aspect. I loved working towards a big meet and seeing the hard work pay off. Second was the community around swimming, both in Zionsville and across Indiana, which I can thank for most of my close friendships back then.”

Mattingly said it’s getting harder to find time to swim, but still gets in the pool when she can.

“I just finished my MBA at Stanford and was able to swim on the Masters team last year, which was great having a coach and written practices again,” Mattingly said. “However, my most exciting post-grad swimming endeavor has to be competing in the Trans Tahoe relay last summer with five of my Michigan teammates. It’s a race where teams swim across the width of Lake Tahoe, alternating swimmers with a boat following close behind for exchanges. We had such a blast and, much to our surprise, won our age group.”

Mattingly, who lives in San Francisco, started a new job after graduating in June 2022 at Minted, a seller of stationery and gifts. She works in business operations on the holiday in baby and children categories.