Westfield plans bulk trash day May 13

The city of Westfield has announced it will be holding a heavy trash and bulk item drop off day May 13.

The event from 8 a.m. to noon will be held at 2706 E. 171st St. and will give residents an opportunity to dispose of objects and materials not included in their weekly trash and recycle service. Residents are asked to bring their trash/stormwater bill to prove residency.

In general, there will be no cost to participate except for certain items. Those include mattresses and box springs that are plastic wrapped ($5 cash each); car tires ($5 cash); truck tires ($10 cash), while there will be a $20 charge for all televisions and monitors (cash and checks will be accepted) and laptops are free of charge.

The city will not accept paint, construction or demolition debris, prescription medicine, light bulbs, bio-hazardous material and chemicals at the drop off event. For a full list of acceptable items, visit https://www.westfield.in.gov/egov/documents/1680179975_91596.pdf.