Zionsville to screen documentary in support of Special Olympics

Zionsville residents Sarah Billings and her son, Teddy Quick, a Zionsville Community High School sophomore, will present a screening of a documentary film April 12-13 to benefit Special Olympics of Boone County and the Zionsville Unified Sports program.

The documentary, “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story,” will be shown at the Zionsville United Methodist Church at 9644 Whitestown Rd. in Zionsville with multiple showtimes.

Billings and her son partnered with ZCS Assistant Supt. Kris Devereaux and head of Zionsville’s Unified Sports at ZCS Casey Allen for the event. All proceeds and donations from the screening will be divided between Boone County Special Olympics and the Unified Sports program in Zionsville schools.

“With everything going on in today’s world – politics, shooting, the economy, Covid, – it is a much-needed reminder and refreshing to witness a story that affects positive change,” Billing’s said.

The film, directed by Ted Green, tells the inspiring story of Indiana native and Anderson resident Carl Erskine, 96, a record-breaking pitcher who spent his entire career (1948-1959) with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. He also is recognized for his lifetime of giving to others and becoming a champion for human rights, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We thought the best time to bring this film to Zionsville and get awareness out was in April when the Special Olympics and baseball started up,” Quick said.

After each screening, a panel featuring director Ted Green, Gary Erskine (Carl’s son) and John Wilson Jr. (Carl’s best friend’s son) will discuss the lessons in the movie and what they can teach today.

“I wanted to raise awareness about equality and what Carl fought for and how they could make a difference just by being aware of what happened and the situation today with these topics,” Quick said.

Screenings for April 12 are 3:30-5 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. The April 13 screening is set for 6:30-9 p.m.

For more, visit Zumc.org.