Humane Society gets $12,000 through Kroger Community Rewards program

The Humane Society of Hamilton County recently received more than $12,000 through Kroger’s Community Rewards Program.

Through the program, store patrons choose a charity to link to their Kroger Plus card. A percentage of what they purchase then goes to that charity at no extra cost to the customers, according to the Community Rewards website.

A check totaling $12,382.34 was presented to shelter officials during an April 5 ceremony at the Humane Society’s shelter on Hague Road in Fishers. The shelter received more through the store’s program than any other charity in Indiana in 2022.

Eric Halvorson, Kroger Central Division Manager of Corporate Affairs, said hundreds of people supported the HSHC by connecting their Kroger Plus Card to the program.

“You shop with us, we donate to your favorite local charity,” Halvorson said. “We’re here to show our gratitude to members of the HSHC. It’s because of them and the trust they place in Kroger that we were able to make such a donation in support of the services provided here every day through the past year.”

Kroger also gave the animal shelter a $250 Kroger gift card to help fund its daily needs. The HSHC is one of many participating charities Kroger Plus Card holders can donate to through purchases. Other agencies include the American Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County and The Society of St. Andrew, among others.

Halvorson said the donation program has been ongoing nationwide for 20 years, but there are still people who are not aware it exists.

“Anyone who wants to create a program or participate, we invite them to check to see whether or not they want to enroll,” he said.

For more, kroger.com/i/community/community-rewards

Nonprofit organizations interested in becoming a beneficiary of the program can apply through a link on that page.