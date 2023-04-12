New bake shop opening in Zionsville

Longtime Zionsville friends Emilie Ritchie and Rachel Vining, who previously worked together at the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, are opening a new bake shop and cafe in Zionsville April 28.

“Spending time around small business at the chamber grew a desire to find our strengths. Me and Emilie felt like this was a logical next step for us,” Vining said.

The new establishment, the Zionsville Bake Shop, at 7629 West Stonegate Dr., will offer a variety of baked goods, including cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies and pastries, along with breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, soup and salad and special-order cake items.

The owners have a few specialty items in mind that they believe will set the cafe apart from others.

“We will have a cinnamon butter Danish and cake medallions,” Ritchie said.

The owners have spent several months renovating the space into a moder bake shop.

“The aesthetic of the space just came organically when we envisioned the type of place that we would want to be,” Vining said. “The overall look of the bake shop is a combination of me and Emilie’s two personalities coming together.”

The owners said they want to create a warm and inviting atmosphere where customers can relax, enjoy coffee and indulge in baked treats or lunch.

“The bake shop is a mix between a bake shop and a cafe, so there will be plenty of open seating for customers to order at the counter and sit and eat,” Ritchie said.

Besides the regular menu, the bake shop will also offer catering services, including a separate event space available on-site.

“We already have six events scheduled for springtime through fall,” Vining said. “We’re hosting baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties, and we’re also supporting corporate events as well.”

Ritchie and Vining said they look forward to the opening.

“We hope to see everyone in the community at our new Zionsville Bake Shop,” Vining said.