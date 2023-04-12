Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Former deputy mayor supports Burgess

Letter: Former deputy mayor supports Burgess

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

As a former town manager and deputy mayor for Zionsville, I have seen the importance of the role of mayor and who holds that position. The mayor sets the direction for the community that has immediate impacts on citizens as well as long-term implications for our town.

Over many years, (mayoral candidate) Jane (Burgess) and I worked closely together on several projects that affected the school corporation and town in our respective governing roles. She is open-minded, thorough in her understanding of issues, a champion of fiscal accountability, and very dedicated to this community. These are all the attributes and strengths we want in our mayor. The town needs Jane’s leadership abilities.

Jane has a plan to get our town back on solid financial ground, and I am confident that she will. We need an experienced leader who is ready on Day 1. We’ve seen what happens if you have someone in office that lacks such experience. With her years of experience in elected office – and with her abilities — Jane is the clear choice in this election.

I wholeheartedly support Jane for mayor of Zionsville.

Thank you,

Edward J. Mitro,, former Zionsville town manager and deputy mayor


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: Business owners support Burgess Your ViewsLetter: Resident supports Stehr for mayor Zionsville couple to donate $500,000 to town’s nature preserve Your ViewsLetter: Council ignored Legacy constituents Carmel in brief — April 11, 2023 Your ViewsLetter: Finkam dedicated to public safety
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact