Raising Cane’s opens for business in Noblesville

Chicken lovers in Noblesville made their presence known Thursday morning as Raising Cane’s opened its doors to the community.

The restaurant, located at 13020 Campus Pkwy., is known for its chicken tenders and celebrated its grand opening at 10 a.m. The long-awaited arrival of Raising Cane’s was also evident by the large crowd that gathered outside.

The restaurant chain gave out free meals for a year to 20 people who entered a raffle if they were in line before 9:30 a.m. During the grand opening, Raising Cane’s donated $2,500 to the Humane Society of

Hamilton County, while the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club also received a $1,500 donation. The restaurant is the second location to open in the Indianapolis area after a store opened in November at 8970 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Avon.

The Noblesville store will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight,and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more, visit raisingcanes.com.