Blueprint for Improvement: Fashionable and functional laundry in Westfield

Built in 2008 in the Countryside section of Westfield, the laundry room in this home had become a disorganized drop zone. Our team got to work, implementing innovative storage solutions and classic style that took this space from cluttered to captivating.
- Custom cabinetry provides ample storage space, keeping household essentials close at hand yet out of sight.
- Crown molding, an arabesque light fixture and statement backsplash tiles are perfect finishing touches, giving this otherwise utilitarian room a pop of pizzaz.
- Integrated under-cabinet lighting and shades of white accent keep this windowless room nice and bright, while dark metal tones on the hardware and light fixture provide contrast.
- Extending the cabinets to the ceiling, unique corner pull-out shelving, and an integrated drying rack provide smart storage solutions that help ensure every inch of space is maximized.