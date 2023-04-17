Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Fashionable and functional laundry in Westfield
Blueprint for Improvement: Fashionable and functional laundry in Westfield
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Fashionable and functional laundry in Westfield

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 2008 in the Countryside section of Westfield, the laundry room in this home had become a disorganized drop zone. Our team got to work, implementing innovative storage solutions and classic style that took this space from cluttered to captivating.

Before

  • Custom cabinetry provides ample storage space, keeping household essentials close at hand yet out of sight.
  • Crown molding, an arabesque light fixture and statement backsplash tiles are perfect finishing touches, giving this otherwise utilitarian room a pop of pizzaz.
  • Integrated under-cabinet lighting and shades of white accent keep this windowless room nice and bright, while dark metal tones on the hardware and light fixture provide contrast.
  • Extending the cabinets to the ceiling, unique corner pull-out shelving, and an integrated drying rack provide smart storage solutions that help ensure every inch of space is maximized.   


More Headlines

Finkam outraises mayoral opponents during reporting period, Rider retains largest campaign war chest  Westfield resident gains experience at Statehouse Moving on: Carmel Realtor goes from homeless to top home seller in 7 years of sobriety Westfield chamber plans April 25 job fair for students Purple Stride 5K to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research, patient support Carmel mayoral candidates address senior citizen concerns at PrimeLife town hall meeting 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact