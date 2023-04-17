Night & Day diversions – April 18, 2023

‘An American in Paris’

“An American in Paris” runs through May 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Spitfire Grill’

Main Street Productions’ presentation of “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical, runs through April 23 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Live at the Center

Premium Blend will perform in the Live at the Center series at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 in person or register for livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

‘True West’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “True West” is set for April 21-30 at Ivy Tech Hamilton County in Noblesville. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

Masterworks 5

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will present Masterworks 5, featuring cellist Sterling Elliott, in concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Graham Nash

Graham Nash will perform at 7 p.m. April 23 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Marilyn Maye

Great American Songbook Hall of Fame vocalist Marilyn Maye will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Ear Candy

Carmel High School’s a cappella group, Select Sound, all perform at 3 p.m. April 23 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.