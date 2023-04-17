Letter: New residents support Stehr

Editor,

John Stehr is our choice. Since moving to Zionsville, we studied the city to prepare for the election. We learned of the turmoil, poor financial situation, lack of communication among officials, and the need for future planning. After studying the two mayoral candidates, we decided John Stehr is the right person at the right time.

While we knew of John’s broadcasting career, including leading a news team of hundreds, we had not considered how his experience working with, investigating, and reporting on the public as well as civic and corporate leaders would benefit Zionsville. While he is an insider (he has lived and raised his family here), he brings knowledge of the big picture — the world of today. Add to this his choice for deputy mayor – Kate Swanson, an experienced insider – showing John’s commitment to diversity.

Frank and Jane Walker, Zionsville