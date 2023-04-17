Zionsville Community High School parents plan after prom event

At Zionsville Community High School, a parent volunteer group that works to keep students safe is planning a special event April 22 after prom at the school.

Laura Gunderman, 2023 co-chair of the event, said the group plans the Game on, After Prom event each year to provide students a safe and fun alternative to celebrating after prom.

“It’s a huge effort with planning that begins as soon as the month after the previous year after prom party,” Gunderman said. “We give out $500 scholarships to some lucky seniors and have an impaired vision trike-riding obstacle course to educate about substance abuse in a fun, hands-on way.”

Game on is from midnight to 3 a.m. and includes a $500 scholarship prize, an Azionaqua membership, ZCHS show choir finale tickets, gift cards, a casino, and much more. The prizes are won through drawings throughout the night.

The night’s main attraction is one of the largest obstacle inflatables from Celebration Central, a party rental business in Zionsville.

ZCHS parents, local businesses, and community organizations, such as the Lions Club of Zionsville, Optimist Club, Tri Kappa, ZCHS PTO, Boone County REMC, and the ZCHS Alumni Association, pay for the prizes, food and activities.

“While the prom is planned by students and is a ticketed event, the after prom is planned by parents within a 501c3 and is free to all ZCHS juniors and seniors whether they attend prom or not,” Gunderman said.

Game on, After Prom began more than 25 years ago and has a new theme each year.

“The Game on, After Prom decorations are always amazing each year in their creativity and transform the high school spaces so much that students are astounded,” Gunderman said. “This year has that wow vibe with the TV shows and video games taking up the hallways for a walk-thru experience to be remembered.”

For more, visit zhs.zcs.k12.in.us/apps/pages/after_prom.