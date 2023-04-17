Fishers High School plans annual Ensemble Showcase

Fishers High School’s Performing Arts Dept. students will perform April 27 at the Center for the Performing Arts Palladium stage for the school’s fourth annual Ensemble Showcase.

Kristy Fluhr, the department’s administrative assistant, said the performance features the school’s top-performing band, orchestra and choirs. Those are the wind ensemble, the symphony orchestra and the Electrum and Sound choirs.

The Sound recently won top honors for the second consecutive year during the Indiana State School Music Association Show Choir championships.

Fluhr said the two choirs will perform more concert-style repertoires, rather than the singing and dancing that goes with show choir performances. The pieces will be those that students have been practicing for their April 29 ISSMA qualification judging before the organization’s band, orchestra and choir finals in early May.

In a way, the Palladium performance will be a practice, Fluhr said.

“It’s to put the finishing touches,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity for people to see it in the beautiful venue of the Palladium.’

Fluhr said a few of the pieces audience members will hear are:

The Wind Ensemble performing “Sailing With Whales” by Rossano Galante. Band Director Chad Kohler told her that this piece is “programmatic, cinematic and thematic. The students love it and it is like a collage of works by John Williams and Hans Zimmer.”

The Symphony Orchestra performing Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture,” written by Brahms in 1880 as a musical thank you to the University of Breslau after he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate. Instead of writing something serious, Brahms wrote a lighthearted piece that meshes four student beer-hall songs that celebrates more the “festival” than the “academic.”

The Sound Choir performing “Invictus” by Joshua Rist. The message of this inspirational piece is “I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my destiny.”

The concert will be in two halves with intermission, featuring one choir and one instrumental ensemble in each half. For ticket information, go to thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events.