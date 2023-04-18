City announces death of Noblesville police officer

A patrol officer with the Noblesville Police Dept. has died, according to the city.

Police Officer Levi Adkins, who had been with the department since November 2020, died at his residence Saturday evening. Adkins’ death was announced on the city’s Facebook page at 12:52 a.m. Sunday morning that included a statement from Mayor Chris Jensen.

“It is with great sorrow that I announce the Noblesville Police (NPD) had the untimely passing of one of its officers. Patrol Officer Levi Adkins passed away in his residence Saturday evening. Office Adkins had been with the NPD since November of 2020,” the statement said. “The officer’s family is forever changed, and I ask you to please hold his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they begin to process this loss.

A Facebook post from December 2020 announcing Adkins’ arrival to the police department indicated that Adkins came to the city from the Indiana University Police Dept. Other police agencies in central Indiana also reflected on Adkins’ death on Facebook, including the Sheridan Police Dept.

“I grew up in Noblesville as a kid and a cop. I mourn with that department and I feel as they feel this morning, please join me in supporting Noblesville PD, and all of its officers as the coming days and weeks will be difficult,” said Tony Craig, police chief with the Sheridan Police Dept.

The Frankton Police Dept., which is located in Madison County, also shared the city of Noblesville’s post announcing Adkins’ death and also offered its condolences.

“Our Thoughts and Prayers to our Brothers and Sisters of Hamilton county,” the post said.

Funeral services for Adkins have not yet been announced.

This story will be updated.