Letter: State senator backs Willis for Westfield mayor

Editor,

As Westfield looks to its future, I’m proud to endorse fellow Marine, entrepreneur and Republican leader Scott Willis for mayor.

The stakes are high in this election. Westfield’s next Mayor will lead the city through a time of exponential growth and opportunity. Scott Willis has the background, experience and vision to ensure Westfield thrives.

As an entrepreneur and small business owner, Scott understands what it takes to start and grow a company. As mayor, he’ll focus on bringing new jobs and investment to the city while keeping taxes low for businesses and residents. Scott will help diversify the local economy and ensure that Westfield is attracting the industries, companies and jobs of the future.

Scott is also a fellow U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is committed to maintaining strong public safety. He’ll support first responders and ensure the city’s police and fire departments have the resources they need to keep the community and its residents safe.

Scott’s vision for Westfield includes embracing economic growth, providing world-class services and building the kind of community that future generations will want to call home.

To the Republicans preparing to cast a critical vote for the future of Westfield, it’s important to elect a mayor you can trust to share your values. When I was first elected to the State Senate in 2020, mayoral candidate Jake Gilbert joined several ultra-liberal national organizations and local Democrat-elected officials to endorse my liberal Democrat opponent to represent Westfield in the Indiana Statehouse. Conversely, Scott Willis has always stood strong for Republican values and representation.

This election will impact the city for years to come. Scott Willis is the proven Republican leader that the city of Westfield needs as it begins its next chapter, and I hope you will join me in supporting him for mayor.

State Sen. Scott Baldwin, Noblesville