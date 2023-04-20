Crazy King Burrito eyes June opening in Carmel’s Meridian Village Plaza

Growing up, Paul Giefing and his wife, Alrea, both worked in restaurants.

“We’re in a position that we decided to follow up on that dream of running a restaurant and found a great opportunity,” Paul said.

The Westfield couple will open the first Crazy King Burrito in Indiana at 13756 N. Meridian St. in Carmel’s Meridian Village Plaza.

“We were looking for opportunities and this particular opportunity came to us because the family who brought this restaurant to the United States from Cozumel lives in St. Joseph, Mich., and he is next-door neighbor to two of our closest friends,” Paul said. “After having some conversations about the restaurant in Cozumel and trying the food, we immediately jumped on the opportunity.”

Paul said the soft opening for the fast casual restaurant, which features burrito bowls, is tentatively set for June 1. There is seating for 60 people in the 2,520-square foot space. There will be covered outdoor seating, as well.

“There will be a drive-up/walk-up window outside that is not technically for a drive-thru because you won’t order there, because you’ll have an app to order,” Paul said.

Inside, customers place their orders at the counter.

“If things are not busy, you would have it brought out to your table,” Paul said.

The couple plans to open more Crazy King Burrito restaurants in the area. Westfield and Fishers are at the top of the list of possible locations.

“We bought the rights to three to five restaurants in central Indiana,” Paul said. “We still have the rights reserved to acquire the entire state.”

Alrea said they estimate they will need 12 to 15 employees. Nate Smith is the restaurant’s general manager.

“He has a wealth of management experience in restaurants,” Paul said. “At the outset, we’ll be there when needed.”

Paul is a commercial banker with Teachers Credit Union. Alrea works for Ernst & Young.