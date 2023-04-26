City of Noblesville announces road closures tied to Pleasant Street project

Motorists should prepare for alternate routes as work on the Pleasant Street road improvement project in Noblesville has resulted in road closures.

City officials announced that the road closures, which started in April and will continue through May, will be followed by the closure of Eighth Street and Pleasant Street after Memorial Day. Officials say the detour route is designed to remain consistent throughout all road closures during this year’s construction season.

Temporary signals will be added on Hannibal Street at the intersection of 8th and 10th streets. American Structurepoint, which is working on the project with the city, said that it anticipates traffic will settle into regular patterns over a period of about two weeks and noted that the project team will monitor the detour route.

Adjustments may be made during or after the two-week period if needed, officials said.

The $115 million road improvement project in Noblesville is expected to improve traffic flow and ease congestion when completed, according to the city. The entire project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025.



The first phase of the project, which began in November 2022, spans 1.1 miles from River Road to 10th Street and includes work by Hamilton County for a bridge to be built over the White River. While the first phase remains underway with bridge construction continuing through June, the second phase from 11th to 19th streets will create a four-lane section with a median, and work on the Midland Trace Trail, in addition to a 19th Street roundabout expansion.



The third phase from Ind. 32 to River Road will eventually establish a two-lane section with the potential for expansion, along with connectivity to the Midland Trace Trail at Ind. 32 and Hague Road with pedestrian tunnels being planned, said Mike Maurovich, a project manager on the Pleasant Street project from engineering firm American Structurepoint.



For more, visit www.reimaginepleasantst.com/.