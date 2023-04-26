New Mulberry Street mural unveiled

The Community Foundation of Boone County, or CFBC, a nonprofit philanthropic organization that connects donors to nonprofits from Advance to Zionsville, had a dedication ceremony for the Mulberry Street tunnel mural on the Big-4 Rail Trail April 20.

“This mural is a nice representation of the Town of Zionsville,” superintendent of Zionsville Parks and Recreation Supt. Jarod Logdson said during the dedication. “One day, I heard kids telling each other to meet at the log tunnel. I love how this went from a structure to placemaking. Thank you, Community Foundation of Boone County, for making this happen.”

The Mulberry Street tunnel mural, which depicts a hollowed-out log with native reptiles, bumblebees and mammals painted along faux-wooden walls, was paid for through a $150,000 impact grant from the CFBC for public art and signage to continue growth of the Big-4 Trail.

“The donors of CFBC spoke loudly that they wanted to support the trail and support art along the trail,” CFBC President and CEO Jodi Gietl said. “So, we worked together and granted the single-largest grant in our 32-year history to one organization, and that was the Big-4 Rail Trail.”

Christopher Blice and John Edwards from Blice Edwards Inc. are the artists behind the mural and said it took nearly a month to paint.

“The inspiration came from the (Christopher), and as we began our journey living in the country, we were driving along a country road and saw a big, hollow log and looked inside, and the theme was born,” Edwards said.

Since 1991, the CFBC has granted more than $28 million to address local, unmet needs across the county. In 2021 alone, the CFBC granted nearly $1.1 million to impact several areas of need, including developing local trails; delivering warm meals to elderly residents and others in need; helping single parents in need; offering mental health therapy programs; and supporting scholars pursuing multiple types of degrees and careers.

The mural’s dedication marked the culmination of a collaborative effort between Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron, the Zionsville Parks Department, Zionsville Town Council, Connect Boone County Coordinator Jess Stokely and the CFBC, among others.

“Without everyone’s effort in this, it wouldn’t have been possible, and we are so grateful,” Gietl said.

The first mural in Zionsville, at Oak Street and also painted by Edwards and Blice, depicts an array of dahlias, hence the rich history of the town referred to as The Dahlia City.

The Big-4 Rail Trail is a destination for cyclists, hikers and other outdoor activities.

“We (CFBC) started this journey wanting to complete the entire 28.3-mile Big-4 Rail Trail,” Gietl said. “It’s the one thing that connects our county. It connects all of our towns together and all of our people together in an inclusive environment where everyone can enjoy it.”