Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield Winds performing arts group wins championship
Westfield Winds performing arts group wins championship
A competitive indoor winds performing arts group at Westfield High School was recently named the 2023 WGI Open Class World Champion. (Photo provided by Kelly Alford)
Mecum Auctions

Westfield Winds performing arts group wins championship

0
By on Westfield Community

A competitive indoor winds performing arts group at Westfield High School was recently named the 2023 WGI Open Class World Champion.

Westfield Winds was named first in the Scholastic Open Winds division for their show, “Falling Through Forever,” that was performed April 22 in Dayton, Ohio, during the Winter Guard International competition. The latest win caps off a season that included being named for the third year in a row IPA Scholastic Open Class State Champions, second year as WGI Indianapolis Super Regional finalist, WGI Indianapolis Super Regional Open Class champion and second year as WGI World Championship finalist, said Kelly Alford, vice president of communications for the Westfield Band Boosters organization.

Andrew Muth, director of bands at Westfield High School, said that the WGI championship marks the culmination of a four-year journey for the Westfield Winds program.

“The unparalleled determination of our students, staff, parents, school, and community made this possible. It is extremely gratifying to know that the constant pursuit of excellence has propelled us to the upper ranks of our activity,” Muth said.

Muth said the Westfield Winds’ success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, staff, and community that support them.

“This achievement is a source of pride for the Westfield community, and the Westfield Band Boosters are thrilled to celebrate the success of their talented performers,” Muth said.

For more, visit www.wgi.org/scores/.


More Headlines

Snapshot: Westfield Chamber marks opening of Something Splendid with ribbon cutting Where they stand: Voters to choose between three candidates seeking to become Westfield’s next mayor Language learners: Noblesville Schools’ multilingual learning program helps diverse student population Taking a breath: Carmel Clay Schools combats student vaping through settlement funds, required education  Practice to the podium: Training key to young gymnasts’ success Westfield Education Foundation celebrates staff with comedy event
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact