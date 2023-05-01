2023 paving projects set for Zionsville

Funding for the projects comes from the DPW’s annual budget, along with a 2023 Community Crossings Matching Grant Award from INDOT of $466,945.19.
The following are areas that will be under construction within the remainder of the year.
|
Street Name
|
From
|
To
|
Neighborhood
|
Greenthread Dr.
|
CR 975 E.
|
Iris Ln. (R-A-B)
|
Spring Knoll
|
Bellflower Dr.
|
Greenthread Dr.
|
Sunflower Ct.
|
Spring Knoll
|
Sunflower Ct.
|
Greenthread Dr.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Spring Knoll
|
Rockcress Ct.
|
Greenthread Dr.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Spring Knoll
|
Greenthread Ln.
|
Greenthread Dr.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Spring Knoll
|
Greenthread Ct.
|
Greenthread Ln.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Spring Knoll
|
Blackberry Ct.
|
Greenthread Ct.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Spring Knoll
|
Benderfield Dr.
|
Bloor Ln.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Benderfield
|
Autumn Way
|
CR 975 E.
|
9651 Winter Way
|
Smith Meadows
|
Winter Way
|
Autumn Way
|
9651 Winter Way
|
Smith Meadows
|
Summer Dr.
|
CR 975 E.
|
Winter Way
|
Smith Meadows
|
Spring Ct.
|
Summer Dr.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Smith Meadows
|
S. 8th St.
|
W. Oak St.
|
Plum St.
|
Village
|
Plum St.
|
S. 9th St.
|
S. 8th St.
|
Village
|
W. Cedar St.
|
3rd St.
|
6th St.
|
Village
|
E. Cedar St.
|
Elm St.
|
1st St.
|
Village
|
E. Oak St.
|
Elm St.
|
1st St.
|
Village
|
E. Pine St.
|
Elm St.
|
1st St.
|
Village
|
E. Hawthorne St.
|
Elm St.
|
1st St.
|
Village
|
E. Poplar St.
|
Elm St.
|
Main St.
|
Village
|
E. Walnut St.
|
Elm St.
|
1st St.
|
Village
|
W. Sycamore St.
|
2nd St.
|
3rd St.
|
Village
|
S. 3rd St.
|
Oak St.
|
W. Sycamore St.
|
Village
|
E/W Alley North side of Old National Bank
|
Elm St.
|
Main St.
|
Village
|
N/S Alley Between Main St. and Elm St.
|
E. Hawthorne St.
|
Old National Bank
|
Village
|
N/S Alley Between Main St. and Elm St.
|
E. Pine St.
|
E. Poplar St.
|
Village
|
E/W Alley Between E. Oak St. and E. Cedar St.
|
Elm St.
|
Main St.
|
Village
|
E/W Alley Between E. Cedar St. and E. Poplar St.
|
Elm St.
|
Main St.
|
Village
|
Willow Rd.
|
U.S. 421
|
Hamilton Cty Line
|
|
Danbury Dr. (Concrete to Asphalt)
|
Waterford Dr.
|
Cul-de-sac
|
Village Walk
|
Whitestown Rd. (Excluding County Portion)
|
Ford Rd. (R-A-B)
|
875 E (R-A-B)
|