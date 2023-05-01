Current Publishing
Attendees at the 2022 500 Festival Kickoff to May were able to take photos with the Festival cars. (Photo by Ben Weir)
500 Festival Kickoff to May celebrates month of May and countdown to Indy 500

Indiana, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community, Zionsville Community

The month of May is here, and the City of Indianapolis is gearing up for the May 28 Indianapolis 500. To mark the start of the festivities, the 500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 at Monument Circle. The free event is open to the public.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with the Festival Event Cars and take photos with them. Vendors will give away items and there will be opportunities to connect with race fans, community leaders and surprise guests. The 500 Festival Foundation will also make a special announcement during the event, which will include the announcement of the two grand-prize winners of the 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest, presented by STAR Bank.

Representatives from the 500 Festival, STAR Bank, 500 Festival Board of Directors, 500 Festival Foundation Board members, 500 Festival Princesses. Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and special guests will be in attendance. The event includes a police escort arriving at Monument Circle with the 2023 500 Festival Event Cars at 11:30 a.m. and remarks on the south steps of Monument Circle at noon.

For more on the Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank, visit 500festival.com/kickoff.


