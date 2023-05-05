Fishers police identify body found in pond

Fishers police on May 5 released the identity of the man found dead May 4 in a retention pond near Harborvale Chase off East 141st Street.

According to a news release, the man was identified through DNA and other investigative measures as James T. Hughes of Fishers, who was reported missing April 30th. The family has been notified.

Police said in the news release that foul play is not suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Fishers Police Department asks for community members who reside in the Sedona Woods Neighborhood to provide any exterior camera footage of the man walking in the area of Litchfield Place, Catalina Drive, Harborvale Chase, Dobbins Drive, Silverbell Lane and Wynngate Lane,” the release states. “The times of interest are after 10:37 p.m. on the night of Monday April 24, when Mr. Hughes was last seen, through April 25 at 2 a.m.”

Anyone with video footage or relevant information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Rodriguez at 317-595-3346.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the time and manner of the man’s death.