Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Ace Hardware coming to Carmel’s Village of WestClay in early 2024 
Ace Hardware coming to Carmel’s Village of WestClay in early 2024 
Ace Hardware is set to open in a building on the southwest corner of Towne Road and Harleston Street. (Rendering courtesy of KennMar)
Mecum Auctions

Ace Hardware coming to Carmel’s Village of WestClay in early 2024 

0
By on Carmel Community

Ace Hardware is coming to a new building in the Village of WestClay.

Commercial real estate investment firm KennMar has acquired 1.77 acres on the southwest corner of Harleston Street and Towne Road and plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot single-tenant retail center to house the hardware store. Construction is set to begin this quarter, with the building complete in early 2024.

“Our vision for development projects is that they fit seamlessly into the community,” stated Brent Benge, president and CEO of KennMar. “By adding an Ace Hardware within the Village of West Clay, this new store will not only complement existing retailers, it will also fill a need in the area by providing nearby residents with more convenient access to home improvement supplies.”

Speedway-based KennMar also owns Brookshire Village Shoppes in northeast Carmel, which underwent significant renovations and landed anchor tenant Needler’s grocery store after KennMar purchased the site in 2019. Other KennMar properties in Indiana include Spring Mill Station in Westfield, The Pyramids in Indianapolis and Harvest Landing in Avon.

The WestClay property previously was proposed as the site of a convenience store and gas station, but those plans fell through after the city passed an ordinance prohibiting gas stations within 500 feet of residences.


More Headlines

Employees to entrepreneurs: FlexWerk aims to empower fitness professionals in Carmel – and far beyond Restaurant, med spa planned for downtown Noblesville Lawrence officials hear from business leaders in Chamber roundtable Carmel-based KAR Auction Services announces rebrand as OPENLANE Historic Taylor’s Bakery changes hands
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact