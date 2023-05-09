Rock the Junction to raise scholarship funds

Grand Junction Brewing Co. founder and managing partner Jon Knight views holding a craft beer and music festival as a philanthropic effort.

The seventh annual Rock the Junction, a craft beer and music festival, is set for May 13 at the Grand Junction Brewing Co., 1189 E. 181st St., Westfield. The VIP entry is at 1 p.m., followed by general admission at 2 p.m. The event, which is open to guests 21 and older, will run until 5 p.m.

“The whole intent behind Rock the Junction is to give back to the community that has supported us,” said Knight, whose brewery celebrated its ninth anniversary in April. “Over the course of nine years, we’ve received a huge amount of support from the local community, and this is a 100 percent opportunity for us to give back.”

Knight said 100 percent of the net proceeds from the event go to local charity. The main beneficiaries are graduating seniors from Westfield High School.

“We provide two scholarships to graduating seniors,” Knight said. “We focus those on what we consider underserved career paths when it comes to scholarship money. We’re looking for two-year vocational schools. So trade schools, for example, brewing science, mechanics, electricians, the different trade pursuits.”

There will be more than 20 breweries represented for guests to sample.

The bands scheduled to perform are Midnight Smith, Glamerica and headliner Chasing Katie.

Glamerica and Chasing Katie have previously performed at Rock the Junction.

Food trucks on-site will be Las Tortugas, The Big Easy Cuisine & Catering and Ben’s Pretzels.

General admission tickets are $35, while VIP tickets are $45.

“It’s a rain-or-shine event. There will be two long party tents,” said Knight, who said the cap is 1,500 people.

For more, visit rockthejunction.com.