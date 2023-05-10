Fishers firefighters offered cancer screening

Fishers Fire Department firefighters will have access to early detection screening for cancer through a new partnership the City of Fishers has established with Community Health Network and GRAIL, a company that develops ways to detect cancer early, when it’s more treatable.

According to a news release from the FFD, the new partnership will provide Fishers firefighters access to the Galleri test, a blood test that can detect a signal for more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms have appeared.

Firefighters face a higher risk of cancer due to exposure to carcinogens common in their line of work, according to the news release. The announcement cites statistics from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health that show firefighters are twice as likely to develop certain types of cancer compared to the general population.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect our community. It is important we take care of them by providing access to the latest cancer screening technology,” FFD Chief Steven Orusa said. “The Galleri test is an important tool in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of our firefighters, so they can continue to take care of our community.”

Early detection of cancer means better treatment options and a better chance of survival, according to the news release. The tests will be provided to Fishers firefighters through the Community Health Network.

Patrick McGill, chief transformation officer for Community Health Network, said the new program “shows the power that partnerships can have in promoting healthier outcomes.”

More information about the test is available at galleri.com, including safety information. Learn more about GRAIL at grail.com.