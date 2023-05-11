Current Publishing
Late Carmel city councilor honored for impact on greenways, trails

The late Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball was honored for his efforts to promote bicycling during the 2023 Greenways Foundation of Indiana Annual Awards Luncheon April 25 at Ritz Charles.

The Greenways Foundation of Indiana supports the development of trails throughout the state. Each year it honors individuals and corporations for their contributions to the cause.

Bruce Kimball

Kimball, who represented the Central District, died in December 2022 at age 70. At the luncheon, friends and colleagues recalled his advocacy for trails and bicycling in Carmel and beyond.

Karen Bohn, former president of the Greenways Foundation, said Kimball was “an avid supporter of trails” and encouraged people of all ages to use them.

“Kimball’s goal was to encourage children and their parents to venture out together on their bicycles,” Bohn said.

Kimball was posthumously awarded a plaque in recognition of his impact. His long-time friend Cindy Taylor accepted the award on his behalf. She shared about Kimball’s passion for bicycling and her hope for the Great American Rail-Trail, which is proposed to stretch 3,700 miles across the nation, to be completed in his honor.

“I know he’s up there watching us, so we must get this trail completed and be able to ride from Washington to Washington,” Taylor said.


