Mini-Marathon win a ‘step in the right direction’ for Carmel winner

In her first time competing in the event, Carmel resident Anna Rohrer claimed the top spot among women who competed in the May 6 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. She competed the 13.1 miles with a time of 1:11:31.

Rohrer had competed in the Boston Marathon April 17, finishing with a 26.2-mile time of 2:30:52, and was eager to run again.

“I was really excited that there was another one that I could do and get to run in Indianapolis,” Rohrer said. “I didn’t realize how big it is in the community, so it got me really excited.”

Rohrer, 26, said her success at the 500 Festival showed her she is physically able to run at her previous level. In 2017, she suffered a back injury that affected her training.

“It’s a step in the right direction, recognizing my body can do this,” she said. “I’m figuring out the balance to staying healthy, and I’m enjoying it.”

As an athlete at Mishawaka High School in northern Indiana, Rohrer won a combined four IHSAA state titles in cross country and track and field and was selected the Foot Locker Female Cross-Country Athlete of the Year in 2015. She continued her success as a runner at the University of Notre Dame, winning a variety of titles in cross country and track.

In February 2024, Rohrer plans to participate in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Orlando.

Rohrer is the co-founder and vice president of operations for Dream Fuel, where she works as a mental performance coach.