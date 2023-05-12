CarmelFest KidsZone to return with traditional favorites, new offerings

The CarmelFest KidsZone will return to the festival with traditional favorites and some new offerings for the whole family.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Carmel, CarmelFest is set for July 3 and 4 in Civic Square and surrounding areas.

“We truly want the KidsZone to be an enjoyable experience for all who attend,” said Christine Zoccola, co-chair of the KidsZone. “This year, we have a larger selection of rides then we have had in past years and a great stage line-up featuring performances tailored to kids. We hope this year’s KidsZone will be an amazing experience for families to enjoy together.”

Older children can enjoy the Ballistic Swing and the Pirates Revenge. For the younger crowd, there’s the Gyroscope and the Toxic Melt Down – two mechanical rides. They can also try out several inflatables, including the Bungee Trampoline, the obstacle course, a rock-climbing wall and more. As in years past, Master Yoo will be presenting martial arts demonstrations during both days of the festival.

After the parade on July 4, kids can keep their eyes open for Disney princesses and superheroes as they make their way around the KidsZone.

New this year, guests can take a break in one of several shaded resting areas. There will also be a stage geared toward the younger crowd that will feature musical acts, dance groups and more.

Volunteers are needed for the KidZone. Visit CarmelFest.net/Volunteer to learn more and sign up. Learn more about naming rights for the KidsZone by contacting CarmelFest Chair Steve Krusie at chairperson@carmelfest.net.