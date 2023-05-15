Humane Society for Hamilton County offers special adoption event, reduced fees

The Humane Society for Hamilton County has scheduled an adoption event from noon to 7 p.m. May 17 with special reduced adoption fees in hopes of placing as many dogs as possible in good homes.

According to a news release from the HSHC, it usually is closed on Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning of the facility and staff training. But the shelter continues to be overrun with surrendered dogs, and some dogs have been in the shelter far too long.

“Dog adoptions have slowed tremendously, pushing several of our deserving dogs to their emotional breaking points,” President and CEO Rebecca Stevens stated. “Our team and volunteers do everything possible to keep them engaged through exercise and enrichment. But just because we never give up on the animals in our care doesn’t mean they don’t give up. And there are dozens teetering on the edge right now.”

Adoption fees for eligible dogs will be left up to individuals, with a a minimum donation of $1. The announcement referred to the special fee as “priceless adoptions.”

Cat adoption fees will not be discounted for this event.

If people can’t adopt, they could provide a break to a dog by fostering it for at least one week. There is no cost to foster an animal, and the shelter will provide supplies, food and anything else that is needed.

For those who are interested in adopting or fostering: