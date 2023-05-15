‘Elf the Musical’ returns on Civic Theatre 2023-24 schedule

Civic Theatre’s 2023-24 season will include a regional premiere, a return of a huge holiday favorite and the first local community production of “Anastasia.”

The season opens with the regional premiere of “The Prom” Oct 6-21. Civic Theatre Executive Artistic Director Michael Lasley said “The Prom” is definitely a topical show but the selection process is more about selecting compelling stories.

“The narrative of ‘The Prom’ is about acceptance and the reality that we are all more alike than we are different,” Lasley said. “That is universal, and while some specific details may be challenging, we believe the story is impactful and, most importantly, entertaining.”

“Elf the Musical” is set for Dec. 1-24. “Elf” was presented in 2019 and 2021. During the COVID-10 pandemic in 2020, there were no shows, but a recorded version of the 2019 production of “Elf” was available for screening.

“‘Elf’ is our most successful show ever — holiday or otherwise,” Lasley said. “So, while it’s unusual to bring a show back for the third time in five years, the public has made it clear that they love this production.”



The 2024 portion starts with “Romeo & Juliet” Feb. 9-23, 2024 and “Driving Miss Daisy” March 14-30. The final show will be “Anastasia” April 26-May 11. The performances will be at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, except for “Driving Miss Daisy,” which will be at the Studio Theater.

“As someone who loves the 1997 animated feature film, ‘Anastasia’ is a show I was excited to see brought to the stage,” Lasley said. “While there are some significant plot variations from the film to the stage, I think our patrons will thoroughly enjoy this timeless story of a young girl searching for her identity and her place in the world.”

Along with the main stage productions, Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat” will return in February 2024. In the summer of 2024, the Jr. Civic musical will be “Finding Nemo Jr.” and the Young Artists Program will present “Revue!” and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats.”