ATI Lab Series to feature ‘Rosemary & Time’

Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series will present “Rosemary & Time” at 2 p.m. May 20 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 East Main Street.

The playwright is Emma S. Rund and it will be directed by Matthew Reeder.

“Rosemary & Time” is the story of a woman struggling with early-onset Alzheimer’s. When her daughters come home for Thanksgiving, she is forced to face the fact that she is losing her grip on reality. Experiencing Act 1 from Rosemary’s perspective, the audience goes along for the ride as she forgets recipes, names, and faces.

Rosemary will eventually have to ask herself, is she made up of her memories or is she still herself when all her memories are gone?

The show is free, but seats should be reserved at eventbrite.com/e/actors-theatr e-of-indiana-lab-series-rosema ry-time-tickets-519402204977.

The cast includes ATI founder Judy Fitzgerald as Rosemary. Other cast members are Diana O’Halloran as Sophia; Emily Bohannon, Danielle and Jack Ducat, Michael, Matthew Reeder will direct.

As part of this experience, audience members will hear from Rund, as well as those acting in the production, and be able to ask some questions of their own.

The Lab Series began as a way for ATI to nurture new plays and playwrights. Each season, ATI chooses three plays and playwrights who enjoy an intensive weekend of work shopping, discussion, and development with a cast of professional actors and directors in a creative laboratory setting. ATI and the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation formed a partnership earlier in 2023.