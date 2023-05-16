Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Academy Sports & Outdoors to open this fall in Westfield

Academy Sports & Outdoors to open this fall in Westfield

0
By on Westfield Community
Mecum Auctions

An Academy Sports & Outdoors store is set to open in Westfield this fall that will bring up to 60 new jobs to the city.

The building at 1960 E. Greyhound Pass in the Village Park Plaza is a former Marsh grocery store and is currently being renovated, said Daine Crabtree, city planner with the city of Westfield’s Community Development Dept. The Marsh store, which closed in 2017, has been used as a seasonal Halloween and fireworks store, Crabtree said.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday approved a variance to permit a high intensity retail use in the Special Business Planned Development District and U.S. Highway 31 Overlay District for the Academy Sports & Outdoors project. Joe Calderon, a partner with Barnes & Thornburg LLP representing Academy Sports & Outdoors, told the BZA that the company plans to hire up to 60 employees.

An Academy Sports & Outdoors store in Lafayette recently opened, while officials are in the construction planning stage for another store in Avon, Calderon said. For more, visit www.academy.com.


More Headlines

Expansion plans unveiled for Westfield’s Kimblewick active adult community Nature Connection: Geist Park offers a quiet green space for a short escape On the move: Pacers’ NBA G League team to call $36.5M Noblesville arena home Submission period open for Indy Chamber Monumental Awards program Italian restaurant to open soon in Zionsville Carmel in brief — May 16, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact