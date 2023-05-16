Cafe Patachou coming to Zionsville this summer

By Jessica Todd

Cafe Patachou will open its sixth Indianapolis-area restaurant in June in Zionsville. Patachou on Pine will be at 95 East Pine St., Zionsville.

“We are always listening to customer feedback and saw an incredible response from Zionsville residents when we announced our plans,” Café Patachou content manager Rachel Enneking said.

According to Enneking, Cafe Patachou was founded in 1989 by Martha Hoover in response to a desire to provide her family and the Indianapolis community with dishes made from premium ingredients prepared from scratch.

“Martha partnered with local vendors and farmers years before the phrase ‘farm-to-table’ was first uttered,” Enneking said.

The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch with dishes made from scratch and cooked to order using only premium ingredients.

“Customers can expect the same great food and beverage service as our other neighborhood cafes,” Enneking said. “This location will focus on counter service, grab-and-go, cozy dine-in accommodations and a beautiful patio overlooking the park. We aim to offer an environment that is vibrant and alive.”

Patachou on Pine will offer the same popular menu items as the Clay Terrace, downtown Indianapolis, River Crossing, Hazel Dell and Meridian-Kessler restaurants.

“Our world-famous cinnamon toast is the most popular menu item,” Enneking said. “Other popular dishes include Broken Yolk Sandwiches, Coconut Curry Soup, our house-made pastries and our vegan options like the Phat Rabbit and Vegan Cuban Breakfast. We pride ourselves on offering plenty of vegan and gluten-free fare.”

The cafe will be open daily until 3 p.m. Anyone interested in applying to work at the new restaurant can visit wontstopinc.com/join-our-team/.